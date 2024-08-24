Matt Cardona wants to finish his career back in WWE

Matt Cardona says he wants to finish his career back in WWE, claiming he feels closer to becoming WWE Champion now following his run on the Indies than he was when he was in the company as Zack Ryder:

“I think right now in summer 2024, being released from WWE for four years, I honestly feel like I’m closer to the WWE world title than I was when I worked for WWE.

“I’m proud to be the ‘Indie God,’ I’m proud to be the face of GCW, but when it’s all said and done, I want to end my career in WWE. I want to have another WrestleMania moment, I want to be in Madison Square Garden, but as Matt Cardona. Zack Ryder is dead.

“I am so fortunate for Zack Ryder for the highs and the lows, the good and the bad because it set me up for this. It prepared me for this.”

(Sports Illustrated)

