Kevin Nash makes a Gunther prediction, rumored Wrestlemania 41 match

– On his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash boldly predicted that Gunther could hold the World Heavyweight Title for an extended period, adding that too many babyfaces currently hold championships across different brands. I think Gunther’s going to have this World Heavyweight Championship for a while . I think he’s the guy you got to go with; you got to go with that. Plus, there are too many babyfaces having belts right now.

– A huge match is apparently in the works for WWE WrestleMania 41.

According to WRKD Wrestling, WWE is planning to run CM Punk versus Seth Rollins at next year’s Showcase of the Immortals in Las Vegas. Punk and Rollins have been butting heads ever since the Second City Saint made his shocking return to WWE back at Survivor Series 2023. The two were initially set to clash at WrestleMania XL, but an injury to Punk in the Royal Rumble kept him sidelined until August, with his first singles match back being against Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam.

Punk is set to face McIntyre at Bash in Berlin in a strap match. Meanwhile, Rollins is out of action dealing with an injury and was written off of television after Bronson Reed attacked him with multiple Tsunamis.

