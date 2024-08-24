Dory Funk Jr. teams up at age 83, in an exploding death match

At today’s FMW-E event, Dory Funk Jr. teamed up with Osamu Nishimura to defeat Atsushi Onita and Raijin Yaguchi in an exploding death match! This was to commemorate both one year passing of Terry Funk and and the fiftieth anniversary of Onita as a wrestler.

Dory did this match 83 years old, making him one of the oldest competitors. Nishimura is also battling cancer once again and had to sign a waiver to take part in this match as well. Wild times. A video of the event will air on September 1st.

Dory Funk Jr taking an exploding baseball bat to the back at age 83 pic.twitter.com/icjIc2tMQt — Jack Taylor (@Jackmajesty) August 24, 2024

