AJ Lee documentary in the works, Matt Hardy talks The Lucha Brothers

Aug 24, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– A documentary focused on AJ Lee’s (AJ Mendez) life is in development at A&E

It will be based on of her book ‘Crazy is My Superpower’

– It’s a “big deal” if The Lucha Bros leave AEW to join WWE, says Matt Hardy.

“They are one of the OG [teams], they’re a couple of the founding talents and really staples of the tag team division. I know we talked about this, they’re probably the Young Bucks greatest opponents too which is a big deal if those guys do end up stepping away.”

(Source: Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy)

