A peak at the AEW All In stage set up, title change at RevPro’s anniversary show, JR note

– Luke Jacobs has defeated Michael Oku to become the Undisputed British Heavyweight Champion at RevPro’s 12 Year Anniversary show. New Japan’s Tomohiro Ishii came out to challenge him after the match. Jacobs is the first person to ever hold the PROGRESS and REV PRO World Championships at the same time

– Sneak Peak at the stage setup for AEW All In London

– JR had some words for the people saying he looks old:

“Boy JR Looks Old. Hey Guess What Einstein. I Am Old. What The F–k You Want?”

