8/24/24 AEW Collision Recap

– The Conglomeration defeated The Undisputed Kingdom to kick-off AEW Collision

– Williow Nightingale defeated Harley Cameron

– Sammy Guevara says that him & Dustin Rhodes will issue an open challenge for the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champions tomorrow at all in.

Dustin says they are not coming alone, as The Von Erichs and Katsuyori Shibata will be with them.

– Katsuyori Shibata defeated Jay Lethal

– Kris Statlander & Stokely Hathaway defeated Kid Lykos II & Nina Samuels

– Hook defeated Big Bill

– Jeff Jarrett defeated Ariya Daivari

– Tony Schiavone on the commentary mentioned that the Casino Gauntlet winner can “cash-in” for a World title shot anytime he wants

Okay this makes me feel like it’s GUARANTEED that hangman page is winning and beating either swerve or Bryan for the title by the end of ALL IN.

– Blackpool Combat Club & PAC defeated Lio Rush & Top Flight to advance to the London’s Ladder match at ALL IN tomorrow

Christian Cage & Mother Wayne came out…Killswitch & Nick attacked PAC & BCC….Bang Bang Gang & House Of Black then came out and they all brawled to end AEW Collision.

