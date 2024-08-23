Update on the TNA Emergence Special

TNA has announced two new matchups for the August 30th Emergence special.

Two former world champions will clash as Steve Maclin and Eric Young go one-on-one.

Then, an eight-man tag will commence as The System takes on The Hardys, Joe Hendry, and Mike Santana.

TNA Emergence takes place from the Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville, Kentucky. The updated lineup can be found below.

TNA World Championship – One Hour Iron Man Match:

Nic Nemeth (c) vs. Josh Alexander

X-Division Championship – Ultimate X Match:

Mike Bailey (c) vs. Zachary Wentz vs. Riley Osborne vs. Jason Hotch vs. TBD vs. TBD

Matt Cardona vs. PCO

Jordynne Grace & Spitfire (Jody Threat & Dani Luna) vs. Ash By Elegance, Alisha Edwards, & Masha Slamovich

Steve Maclin vs. Eric Young

The Hardys, Joe Hendry & Mike Santana vs. The System

