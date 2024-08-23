Sheamus: “The Gunther match to me is very special”

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Sheamus said the following about his match with Gunther from the 2022 Clash at the Castle PLE…

“The Gunther match to me is very special. That match wasn’t even supposed to happen. (WWE) was going to Wales, and at the time I wasn’t doing anything. I talked to Hunter [Triple H] about it, we spitballed back and forth, and then he went and made the match. I pitched that match in Wales. Fair play to him, he made it happen.”

Cody Rhodes previously claimed that he thought Sheamus vs. Gunther was better than his Hell in a Cell match against Seth Rollins.

(quote: Jeremy Lambert)

