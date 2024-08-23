Rich Swann charged with disorderly public intoxication and causing a minor disturbance

Rich Swann has been charged with disorderly public intoxication and causing a minor disturbance.

The recent development, as reported by “POST Wrestling,” was revealed on Wednesday afternoon.

TNA notified POST Wrestling that they had heard of Swann’s arrest on Monday, and said he has been suspended and is entering a substance rehab program.

Swann was seen trying to forcefully enter an apartment that was not his, and following a woman around his neighborhood while intoxicated. Officers then located Swann and took him into custody, describing his behavior as incoherent with glassy eyes and slurred speech. The report described that when asked how much he had drank that evening, Swan replied “A lot.”

Swann was released the next day from John E. Polk Correction Facility in Sanford, Flordia on a $250 bond.

He submitted an Affidavit of Indigency claiming he could not afford an attorney, an application which was denied. While Swann did not attend his pre-trial hearing on Wednesday, his defense attorney did, with the court setting hearing date for September 4, 2024.

