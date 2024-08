NXT Live Results / Fort Pierce, Fl / Fri Aug 23, 2024

The Complete Results from Havert L Fenn Center:

Hank Walker and Tank Ledger defeat Anthony Luke and Keanu Carver

Karmen Petrovic defeats Destinee Brown

Dion Lennox defeats Josh Black

Izzi Dame defeats Dani Palmer

Thea Hail and Riley Osborne defeat Stevie Turner and Mr. Stone

The Family: Tony D’Angelo / Luca Crusifino / Channing Lorenzo / Arianna Rizzo defeat Uriah Connors / Vincent Winey / Skylor Clinton / Lainey Reid

Wendy Choo defeats Brinley Reece

Brooks Jensen defeats Shiloh Hill

NXT Tag Team Champions Chase U: Andre Chase and Ridge Holland defeat OTM: Lucien Price and Bronco Nima

Main Event: NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez defeats Lola Vice and Sol Ruca

