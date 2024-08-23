Nikki Garcia calls Bryan Danielson ‘One Of The Greatest Wrestlers’ in history

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

Bryan Danielson — known to WWE fans as Daniel Bryan — is taking part in what could be his last wrestling match ever … and if that is the case — what will his legacy be?

Well, according to Nikki Garcia — whose twin sister, Brie, is married to Danielson — he’ll be remembered as one of the G.O.A.T’s!!!

TMZ Sports caught up with the former WWE Superstar out in L.A. this week and got her thoughts on her brother-in-law’s Title Vs. Career match this Sunday at AEW All In … which could mark the end of his legendary career.

If it is the end … Garcia says “he is one of the greatest wrestlers in wrestling history.”

“He truly is one of the most selfless people in the industry,” she said. “I’ve learned a lot from him in my career. Anyone that he was in a story with, he was always so giving.”

While she couldn’t name one particular wrestler Danielson could pass the baton to if he loses … she said there are a ton of talented individuals in AEW that would be more than worthy.

Shifting to the world of Nikki … it was announced in June she will be a part of the Season Three cast of Peacock’s competition series, “The Traitors.” While she has done many projects over her career … she says the show was unlike anything else.

“I mean full on,” she said. “Especially when you’re ‘Survivor’ people or ‘Big Brother.’ I mean, it’s totally a different mindset. Like I’m used to real competition, that’s like totally different kind of [competition].”

We should expect a different side of the former WWE Superstar once the season kicks off.

