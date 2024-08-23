LA Knight Issues U.S. Title Open Challenge For WWE Bash In Berlin 2024

Following his successful title defense over Santos Escobar on the August 23 episode of WWE SmackDown in Washington, D.C., LA Knight spoke with Byron Saxton in a backstage interview and made an announcement.

The reigning WWE United States Champion announced that he will be putting his title on-the-line in an open challenge to “anyone with the tingling in their loins” to step-up and face him at WWE Bash In Berlin.

Also scheduled for WWE Bash In Berlin on 8/31:

* Gunther (c) vs. Randy Orton (WWE World Heavyweight Title)

* Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens (WWE Universal Title)

* Isla Fyre & Alba Dawn (c) vs. Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair (Women’s Tag-Titles)

* LA Knight vs. TBA (WWE U.S. Title)

* CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre (Strap Match)

* The Terror Twins (Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley) vs. The Judgment Day (Dominik Mysterio & Liv Morgan)

Make sure to join us here on 8/31 for live WWE Bash In Berlin results coverage.

LA Knight to defend the WWE US Title in an open challenge at WWE Bash in Berlin. pic.twitter.com/wLj5MgkO67 — Robert DeFelice (@dudefelice) August 24, 2024

