Rich Swann arrested, suspended by TNA

Brandon Thurston for POST Wrestling is reporting that TNA star Rich Swann was arrested on June 8 in Florida and charged with disorderly public intoxication and causing a disturbance.

The arrest came after Swann attempted to forcefully enter an apartment just before 10PM. A report by the Altamonte Springs PD says that when the resident of the apartment told him to leave and that he had a gun, Swann yelled, “This is my house.” The person in the apartment then opened the door and flashed his weapon and Swann left.

Later, a woman also made a phone call to the police saying someone was following her. Swann was following the woman but she managed to escape by locking herself inside her house before Swann reached to get in.

Police officers arrived and found the former TNA champion and arrested him, with the report saying that Swann was intoxicated.

He was later released the next day after a $250 bond was posted.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

