NXT and Dynamite Viewerships

– Last night’s AEW Dynamite averaged 698,000 viewers, P18-49 rating: 0.24. I am sure not the numbers they were hoping for the AEW All In go home show.

– NXT this week drew 639,000 viewers, up 22,000 viewers from the prior week against the second night of the Democratic National Convention. That was their best number since July 9. The show had a 0.16 rating in 18-49, down 0.01 from the prior week.

(Ratings credit: Wrestlenomics, Colin Vassallo)

