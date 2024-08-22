Hangman Page, Mark Briscoe, and others added to Casino Gauntlet match at All In

A few more individuals threw their hat in for the Casino Gauntlet match at All In this Sunday live from Wembley Stadium in London.

Former AEW World champion Hangman Adam Page, ROH champion Mark Briscoe, Kyle O’Reilly, and The Dark Order’s Evil Uno were all added to the match last night on Dynamite, joining the already-announced Orange Cassidy who will be the first one in the match.

The Casino Gauntlet match features 21 AEW stars, with two wrestlers beginning the match and other entrants coming in every few minutes. The match is won via pinfall or submission in the ring and it can end even before everyone has made it out.

The winner of the match will receive a future AEW World title shot.

