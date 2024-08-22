Fozzy to perform at Wembley Stadium, Sting appears to be All In

– Fozzy will perform at “All In” at Wembley Stadium for the second time.

Speaking with the “Daily Star, Chris Jericho confirms “Fozzy” will perform for the second time at Wembley!! To Jericho, it’s a huge honor to have Fozzy perform for a combined total of 5 minutes( counting last year’s All In performance)!!!

Source: Daily Star

– Sting has told numerous people close to him that he was slated to make the trip to London, England for AEW All In this Sunday.

It was not elaborated on as to whether or not Sting was just visiting, or if he’ll appear in some on-screen capacity for AEW.

Source: Fightful Select

