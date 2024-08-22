Bryan Danielson and MJF notes

– Bryan Danielson says he’s had the best matches of his entire 25-year career in AEW:

“In my mind, I’ve had the best matches of my career in AEW. Whether they’ve been difference-makers or not, that’s a different thing entirely, but from a creative aspect, these last 3 years have been some of the most fun of my career but also the wrestling matches I’ve enjoyed the most.”

(Source: Bleacher Report)

– MJF Talks About Winning ‘The Bidding War Of 2024’…

MJF discussed the Bidding War in a recent interview:

“I won. I’m f****** rich. It’s f****** crazy. You don’t understand. I have so much money. It’s hilarious. The whole locker room f****** hates me because they all know how much I’m making and they are not…it’s peanuts in comparison. I’m only 28. You have guys walking around in their 40s who have given their body to this industry. They’re dying, practically, and they don’t make a fraction of what I make. It’s f****** great. I got the bag. It’s sick. Tony is a f****** mark. My God. Showed me the number. Phew. Signed fast. Fast. Yes, I won.”

(Source: WrestleTalk)

