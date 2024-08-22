8/22/24 TNA Impact Results

– Hammerstone defeated Kushida & Frankie Kazarian to advance to the Ultimate X Division Title match at Emergence to kick-off TNA.

– Mike Santana tells The System to be aware, he has his eyes on the group.

.@Santana_Proud knows exactly who he needs to be THANKS to The System. Fair Warning! Subscribe to TNA+ to watch #TNAiMPACT NOW: https://t.co/5f4E6qZTIv pic.twitter.com/oNSTMO292z — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) August 23, 2024

– Rosemary defeated Alisha Edwards

Spitfire evened the odds and attacked Masha Slamovich

Rosemary put a black rose on Alisha after the match.

– Xia Brookside, Rhino & PCO defeat Steph De Lander, Madman Fulton & KON.

– Laredo Kid defeated Bhupinder Gujjar & Jai Vidal to advance to the Ultimate X Division Title match at Emergence.

– Jonathan Gresham defeated Charlie Dempsey

– Jordynne Grace vs. Ash By Elegance in a Match By Elegance for the Knockouts Title is announced for next week.

– The Hardy’s defeated Moose & JDC

The System attacked Hardy’s, Mike Santana & Joe Hendry came out to even the odds. They all brawled with the babyfaces getting the upper hand to end TNA.

