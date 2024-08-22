8/22/24 TNA Impact Results
– Hammerstone defeated Kushida & Frankie Kazarian to advance to the Ultimate X Division Title match at Emergence to kick-off TNA.
– Mike Santana tells The System to be aware, he has his eyes on the group.
.@Santana_Proud knows exactly who he needs to be THANKS to The System. Fair Warning!
– Rosemary defeated Alisha Edwards
Spitfire evened the odds and attacked Masha Slamovich
Rosemary put a black rose on Alisha after the match.
– Xia Brookside, Rhino & PCO defeat Steph De Lander, Madman Fulton & KON.
– Laredo Kid defeated Bhupinder Gujjar & Jai Vidal to advance to the Ultimate X Division Title match at Emergence.
.@Laredokidpro1 is Ultimate X bound!
– Jonathan Gresham defeated Charlie Dempsey
– Jordynne Grace vs. Ash By Elegance in a Match By Elegance for the Knockouts Title is announced for next week.
CHALLENGE ACCEPTED! @JordynneGrace will face off with @Ashamae_Sebera in a "Match By Elegance" NEXT WEEK on #TNAiMPACT!
– The Hardy’s defeated Moose & JDC
The System attacked Hardy’s, Mike Santana & Joe Hendry came out to even the odds. They all brawled with the babyfaces getting the upper hand to end TNA.