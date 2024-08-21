Rich Swann arrested

TNA Star Rich Swann was arrested on June 8th in Altamonte Springs Florida and was charged with Disorderly Public Intoxication, and Causing a Disturbance

TNA released a statement upon finding out he was arrested

“TNA Wrestling takes any and all charges against its performers seriously. Rich Swann is responsible for his own personal actions. He has informed TNA Wrestling that he is voluntarily entering into a substance abuse rehabilitation program. TNA has suspended Rich Swann pending the completion of its investigation into the incidents.”

