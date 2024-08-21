Jade Cargill on WWE Clash at the Castle

Jade Cargill comments on the ‘botch’ when she slipped on the ropes during WWE Clash at the Castle:

“I just had to keep on going. I can’t just lay there. I’ve never, ever, ever in my career, ever took a fall like that.

“I’ve never failed, I’ve never slipped… I do all these power moves. I’ve never fell in my life. So for me to have to do that, you know, mid air, I was like, dang! But I just knew I had to keep going.

“A lot of people wouldn’t be able to do that. They would probably crumble under pressure. But diamonds are created under pressure, and that’s what I am.”

