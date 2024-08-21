Video: Hulk Hogan questions Kamala Harris’ ethnicity

Hulk Hogan might be in hot water again after last night he asked a crowd at the Thirsty Cowboy in Media, Ohio, if he should leg drop Vice President Kamala Harris and then questioned her ethnicity and everything was caught on video published by TMZ.

Promoting his new Real American Beer, Hogan got into a “What?” shtick with fans, asking a bunch of questions to get the “What?” response ala Steve Austin.

“Want me to bodyslam somebody?” Hogan asked as the fans cheered instead of whatting. “Want me to bodyslam Kamala Harris?” he continued, receiving an even bigger cheer.

“Want me to drop the leg on Kamala?” Hogan asked again. “Is Kamala a chameleon? Is she Indian?”

Then a light bulb switched on and Hogan stopped.

“I’ll get the heat for that one, brother,” Hogan said. “That was not me, that was the beer talking!”

The Hulkster appeared at the Republican National Convention last month and made a speech before Donald Trump was introduced to the stage.

Hulk Hogan got drunk last night and fantasized about body slamming Kamala Harris at Thirsty Cowboys in Medina, Ohio. pic.twitter.com/XOImMM1azi — The Rooster (@rooster_ohio) August 20, 2024

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

