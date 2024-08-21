AEW Dynamite Spoilers – Cardiff Wales August 21, 2024

Spoiler results for AEW Dynamite live from Cardiff Wales 4 days before AEW All In.



AEW Dynamite

Date: 21st August 2024

Live from: Cardiff Wales.

Chris Jericho def. Tommy Billington. Jericho cut a pre-match promo saying Billington shouldn’t be using the Dynamite Kid name. Billington “got loads of offense in” before Jericho countered a diving headbutt with a Codebreaker that led to the win.

TBS champion Mercedes Moné and her All In challenger Dr. Britt Baker contract signing. Tony Schiavone moderates and says Baker and Moné both agreed to no physicality during the segment. Mercedes says Britt is the past and she’s the future, which leads to Baker reminding the champ she wrestled at All In last year while she was still in a walking boot. The doctor adhered to the agreement to not hit Moné, but that didn’t apply to her heater. Baker hit Kamille with a microphone and crossbodied her from the table. Mercedes and the Brickhouse scattered, leaving Britt to pose with the belt.

Timeless Toni Storm def. Saraya to retain the AEW Women’s World title. Storm didn’t watch out for the shoe afterwards, and Mariah May attacked her with it.

Huge pop (as you’d expect) for Will Ospreay when he came out for his face-to-face with MJF. Back-and-forth covered the Tiger Driver angle, but then MJF mentioned Ospreay’s wife. Bruv asked how much he’d be fined for punching MJF, and Tony Schiavone relayed that Tony Khan said it would be 100,000 pounds. Will decided it was worth it. Security got involved, which gave MJF an opening to hit Ospreay with the Dynamite Diamond Rinng and bloody him up. He teased hitting the Tiger Driver himself, but security cut that off.

Renee Paquette interviews Hangman Page backstage. He reveals he’ll be in All In’s Casino Gauntlet match. Evil Uno rolls up and Page asks his former Dark Order buddy if he’s in the Gauntlet, too. Uno says yes, so Hangman takes him out. He then yelled into the camera that he’ll do the same to any and everyone to get that World title shot.

Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli for the AEW Continental championship went to a 20 minute time limit draw that’s getting a ton of praise from live-tweeters at the show. The Young Bucks & Jack Perry came out to ask if the crowd wanted five more minutes, but Matthew Jackson shut them down and said it wouldn’t happen. The Elite menaced Claudio, but Darby Allin & FTR showed up to start their six-man. Okada and Castagnoli fought to the back.

FTR & Darby Allin def. The Young Bucks & Jack Perry. The Elite tried to walk out halfway through, but Dax Harwood dove on them to put a stop to that. Matthew Jackson took the pin after taking top rope moves from all three opponents. The Acclaimed were out for some trash talk about Sunday’s threeway for the Bucks’ AEW Tag titles, and the segment ended with a staredown between Harwood & Cash Wheeler and Max Caster & Anthony Bowens.

Paquette catches up with a still bloody Ospreay backstage. Before the interview can get started, Bryan Danielson comes by to scream “DO IT” at Bruv… meaning he wants him to break his personal Tiger Driver ban when facing MJF this weekend at Wembley.

Nigel McGuinness brought out AEW World champion Swerve Strickland, putting him over as a franschise player. Strickland appreciates Danielson as a legend and fellow Washingtonian. but he feels disrespected that Bryan is talking about being ready for retirement before facing the most dangerous man in AEW. When he mentions Danielson’s family, the American Dragon showed up and took Swerve out with a Busaiku Knee. He then got on the mic, calling himself the best f***ing wrestler in the world. He said the only question left is whether he can beat Strickland for the title at All In. The crowd chanted “YES!” to end Dynamite.

