Update on AEW/WBD deal, plus notes on Jose The Assistant and Bryan Danielson

– Bryan Danielson compares his time with WWE to AEW:

“I loved being in WWE, but it wasn’t my favorite style of wrestling. In AEW, I’m able to wrestle the style that I want to wrestle. And then on top of that, you have a lot of creative freedom there. And I also get to come home and spend a lot of time with my family.”

– Danielson talks about being on the AEW disciplinary committee.

“Nobody wants to be part of a disciplinary committee. One, I don’t get paid for it. It’s not even like, ‘At least you’re making all these extra bucks.’ It’s a completely no fun job. I’m kind of honored that they wanted me to do it because it shows ‘Bryan is level-headed, he’s going to come at this from a wrestler’s perspective.’ I help Tony with creative, but it’s mostly Tony’s ideas for AEW. He has a brilliant mind for wrestling. I help a little with that, I help a little with the disciplinary committee. What that will look like when I’m done wrestling.”

– Fightful reports Jose The Assistant was seen arriving to Smackdown in Orlando with Andrade last week.

– WBD sources have claimed that WBD recently made another offer that is in AEW’s hands. Those close to the situation claimed that previous offers were “at least double” AEW’s current deal, reports Fightful.

