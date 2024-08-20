The Undertaker praises Ludwig Kaiser, Post Raw footage (video), today’s birthdays

Aug 20, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: WWE

– While speaking on an episode of the Six Feet Under Podcast, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker threw praise at World Heavyweight Champion Gunther as well as Ludwig Kaiser.

He said: “Gunther’s special. You know who I had a nice long talk with, too, while I was there? Actually it was Monday, it was this past Monday at Raw, was [Ludwig] Kaiser. I’m high on him too. Obviously, Gunther’s a little bit farther along, but keep an eye on Kaiser. I think he’s gonna be special. He’s easy to hate.”

– Happy birthday to…

– WWE posted:

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply


Warning: Undefined variable $user_ID in /home/gerweck/public_html/wp-content/themes/gerweckv4/comments.php on line 50

Female of the Day

Cathy Kelley

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal