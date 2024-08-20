The Undertaker praises Ludwig Kaiser, Post Raw footage (video), today’s birthdays

– While speaking on an episode of the Six Feet Under Podcast, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker threw praise at World Heavyweight Champion Gunther as well as Ludwig Kaiser.

He said: “Gunther’s special. You know who I had a nice long talk with, too, while I was there? Actually it was Monday, it was this past Monday at Raw, was [Ludwig] Kaiser. I’m high on him too. Obviously, Gunther’s a little bit farther along, but keep an eye on Kaiser. I think he’s gonna be special. He’s easy to hate.”

EXCLUSIVE: After #WWERaw went off the air, @RandyOrton gave @Gunther_AUT a good look at what could happen at #WWEBash in Berlin. Can The Viper finally become a 15x World Champion? pic.twitter.com/KN17QrrDCL — WWE (@WWE) August 20, 2024

