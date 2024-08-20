Mark Henry salutes Roman Reigns, Kevin Nash comments on the passing of Kevin Sullivan

– Mark Henry salutes Roman Reigns for continuing to entertain WWE fans despite his battle with Leukemia.

“People forget that he has leukemia. And for him to do what he is doing, I heard there are days when he doesn’t feel like getting up and working out. You saw how good he looked at Mania. For him to look like that in Mania means he has some days where he is so physically down that he can’t get out of bed. I think about that as a level of toughness and greatness and how much he has elevated all the guys for three years,” Henry said.

– During his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash discussed the death of former WCW star and booker Kevin Sullivan…

“We talked and he had some congestive heart problems. Last time I saw him, I was with my buddy Dave Herro. We were at a signing and we all had dinner together. That was like the last time I sat down with Kev, maybe a year ago. I could tell he was weak. Plus he had been there all day. It was late like 9:30 when we were catching some food, but he was quiet.”

“One of the best. He was a great character. He was believable, and he wasn’t a very big man. He was muscular wise. He had some gigantic thighs, but he knew how to get over. He knew what heat was and when he got a chance to be on the creative end, I mean, I’ve said it a million times that if we don’t have Kevin Sullivan, it wouldn’t have mattered who was the third man because if we didn’t have heat and the ability to pore heat on us (it wouldn’t work). One thing I will say about Sting and Lex and Randy and the crew of guys that were working as babyfaces, Piper, Ric, Mongo, Arn, you know, all those guys that were working as babyfaces, they let us get a sh*tload of heat on them week after week after week, and it wasn’t for them being giving, then it wouldn’t have happened.”

(quotes: WrestlingNews.co)

