Bo Dallas to have first match since November 2019 as Uncle Howdy next week

Bo Dallas will have his first WWE match since November 2019 next week on Raw under the Uncle Howdy gimmick.

Howdy will take on American Made’s leader Chad Gable on the show after last night on Raw, the Wyatt Sicks continued their targeting of the faction, with Ivy Nile ending up getting the worst from Nikki Cross.

The Uncle Howdy gimmick has never wrestled in WWE and the man behind the mask has not stepped between the ropes for nearly five years. Dallas’ last match in a WWE ring was on November 13, 2019 at a non-televised live event in Zurich, Switzerland where he teamed up with Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode against Kalisto, Lince Dorado, and none other than…Chad Gable!

His last televised match was at the Crown Jewel 2019 premium live event in October where he and his tag team partner Curtis Axel were part of the World Cup Tag Team turmoil match.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

