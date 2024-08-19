Quick WWE Raw Preview

WWE Raw Matches for August 19, 2024 episode:

1. Pete Dunne vs Sheamus

2. The Final Testament vs The New Day & Odyssey Jones

3. WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match- The Unholy Union vs Damage CTRL vs The Pure Fusion Collective

4. CM Punk & Randy Orton set to appear

5. Maxxine Dupri released a video on her personal Instagram revealing that Raw General Manager Adam Pearce has granted her a matchup with Ivy Nile on tomorrow’s show. This stems from Nile attacking Dupri on the August 12th episode of Raw.

