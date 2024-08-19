Punk interested in a rematch with The Rock, WWE ladies on Family Feud, Chelsea Green note

– While speaking during the Fanatics Fest, CM Punk was asked if he has any interest in having a rematch with The Rock:

CM Punk teasing matches with Dominik, The Rock and Steve Austin

Sign me up for all of them pic.twitter.com/Gb2zxEnyL3 — Teffo (@Teffo_01) August 17, 2024

Sign me up. They were asking me about Steve Austin over there. WrestleMania is two nights. Give me Steve one night, give me Rock on Night Two, let’s go.

– Catch the Female superstars tomorrow on the Family Feud.

Tomorrow, catch the women of @WWE as they battle it out on @FamilyFeudABC in support of pediatric cancer research for us and @ConnorsCure at 8/7c! #CelebrityFamilyFeud pic.twitter.com/LordnNbWvG — The V Foundation (@TheVFoundation) August 19, 2024

– Chelsea Green posted:

If these @WWE announcers don’t learn to say my name correctly, I REFUSE to grace #SmackDown with my presence!!!!! Do you hear me?! pic.twitter.com/iyHYQHuEPC — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) August 19, 2024

