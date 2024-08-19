Punk interested in a rematch with The Rock, WWE ladies on Family Feud, Chelsea Green note

Aug 19, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– While speaking during the Fanatics Fest, CM Punk was asked if he has any interest in having a rematch with The Rock:

Sign me up. They were asking me about Steve Austin over there. WrestleMania is two nights. Give me Steve one night, give me Rock on Night Two, let’s go.

– Catch the Female superstars tomorrow on the Family Feud.

Chelsea Green posted:

