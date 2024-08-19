Mercedes Mone, Kenny Omega, and Dralistico notes

– Kenny Omega reflects on why AEW is important for pro wrestling…..

“I know I’m an oddball. If there were people like me that liked wrestling in a different way… that maybe there should be a place for it.”

On AEW filling Wembley:

“Did I ever think there would be 80,000 people on one day to watch that type of wrestling? No? But I would’ve been happy if there were 40, 50, 100 people ‘cause then I just wouldn’t feel alone.”

– Mercedes Mone in her way to AEW All In

– AEW’s Dralistico is now engaged…

