Mercedes Mone, Kenny Omega, and Dralistico notes

Kenny Omega reflects on why AEW is important for pro wrestling…..

“I know I’m an oddball. If there were people like me that liked wrestling in a different way… that maybe there should be a place for it.”

On AEW filling Wembley:

“Did I ever think there would be 80,000 people on one day to watch that type of wrestling? No? But I would’ve been happy if there were 40, 50, 100 people ‘cause then I just wouldn’t feel alone.”

Mercedes Mone in her way to AEW All In

– AEW’s Dralistico is now engaged…

