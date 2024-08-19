CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre Set For Strap Match At WWE Bash In Berlin

Another featured main event match for the next WWE premium live event has been announced.

During the August 19 episode of WWE Raw in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, CM Punk came to the ring with a leather strap around his neck.

Much like the visual for his dog collar match call-out of MJF in AEW, “The Best in the World” cut a promo with the strap around his neck, before ultimately extending an official Strap Match challenge to Drew McIntyre for WWE Bash In Berlin 2024.

By the end of the segment, “The Scottish Warrior” would come out to respond to the challenge from Punk, which he accepted. The match was later confirmed by WWE for the upcoming PLE scheduled for August 31 at the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany.

Also scheduled for WWE Bash In Berlin on 8/31 in Germany is The Terror Twins team of Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley vs. The Judgment Day duo of Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan, Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens for the WWE Universal Championship, as well as GUNTHER vs. Randy Orton for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Make sure to join us here on 8/31 for live WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 results coverage.

