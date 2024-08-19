Bryan Danielson confirms he is working without a contract, Sabre’s IWGP October title shot

– Bryan Danielson revealed to Fightful that he is currently working in AEW without a contract.

Danielson also says he isn’t really looking at inquiries from other companies as he doesn’t use his cell phone very often. Bryan says he wants to be involved with AEW as long as AEW will have him.

But he doesn’t know if his position on the disciplinary committee will continue after his in ring career is over.

– Zack Sabre Jr will use his G1 victory for King of Pro Wrestling on October 14th!

He’ll face the winner of Tetsuya Naito and Great O’Khan as they’re scheduled to face-off for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at the Destruction tour.

OFFICIAL October 14! Zack Sabre Jr. has called his shot at whoever the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion may be at King of Pro-Wrestling October 14!https://t.co/9TW8Yfh6Dt#njpw #njkopw pic.twitter.com/cMTm9c74GI — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) August 19, 2024

