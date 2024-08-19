Bret Hart has harsh words for Vince McMahon, update on Saraya’s contract, and more

Bret Hart (via Attitude Era Podcast): “I knocked him (Vince McMahon) out with one punch and it was the greatest punch I ever threw.

Absolutely beautiful uppercut. I lifted him about a foot off the ground, broke my hand. It was the sweetest punch I ever threw.

I wouldn’t change anything about it. Vince McMahon can rot in hell.”

Fightful reports Saraya’s current AEW contract expires in September. But both sides are talking about extending it for at least another year.

– Happy birthday Lilian Garcia….

