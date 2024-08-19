Bret Hart has harsh words for Vince McMahon, update on Saraya’s contract, and more

– Bret Hart (via Attitude Era Podcast): “I knocked him (Vince McMahon) out with one punch and it was the greatest punch I ever threw.

Absolutely beautiful uppercut. I lifted him about a foot off the ground, broke my hand. It was the sweetest punch I ever threw.

I wouldn’t change anything about it. Vince McMahon can rot in hell.”

– Fightful reports Saraya’s current AEW contract expires in September. But both sides are talking about extending it for at least another year.

– Happy birthday Lilian Garcia….

Born on this day, 58 years ago. Lilián Annette Garcia. August 19, 1966. pic.twitter.com/ath2eweQqY — Invisible Dave (@otherdavelive) August 19, 2024

