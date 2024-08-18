WWE and its fans take over Fanatics Fest in New York
WWE owned Fanatics Fest this weekend in New York as several top WWE Superstars turned up to support their merchandise partner in their first-ever fan festival.
By large, WWE was the most popular entity during the fan fest despite several other popular athletes, sports personalities, and artists being also part of the massive event.
But it was WWE fans and the likes of CM Punk, Paul Heyman, Rey Mysterio, Tiffany Stratton, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and others who stole the show, with long lines and packed panels.
WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque even surprised fans, coming out to his theme song at the WWE exhibit. WWE President Nick Khan was also present in person.
Fanatics Fest continues and ends today, with WWE champion Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, Rhea Ripley, and others all scheduled to appear.
Ran into @KDTrey5 at @FanaticsFest and had to make sure he could (literally) carry the @TexasLonghorns legacy wherever he goes. #HookEm @Fanatics pic.twitter.com/KhJns5tV92
— Triple H (@TripleH) August 18, 2024
HHH (@TripleH) in his element #fanaticsfest pic.twitter.com/sctkrSjgK5
— Fanatics (@Fanatics) August 17, 2024
