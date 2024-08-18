Wayne and Wyatt Rhodes wrestle dark match prior to Collision

The nephews of Cody and Dustin Rhodes, Wayne and Wyatt, wrestled in a dark match at the Collision tapings last night.

Using the name of The New Texas Outlaws, which is the name that Dusty Rhodes and Dick Murdoch used back in the day, the two relatively young up-and-comers took on Aaron Solo and Jon Cruz.

They officially made their wrestling debut five months ago wrestling at the Rhodes Wrestling Academy event.

The two brothers are the sons of Kristin Rhodes Ditto, full sister of Dustin and half-sister of Cody.

