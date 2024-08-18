Video: Matt Riddle wins the AAA World Cruiserweight, Alberto El Patron victorious
– At tonight’s Triplemania, Matt Riddle beat Laredo Kid and Komander to win the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship…
MATT RIDDLE ES EL NUEVO CAMPEÓN MUNDIAL CRUCERO DE LUCHA LIBRE AAA#TriplemaniaXXXII CDMX EN VIVO en @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/hzLJXaXoiv
— Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) August 18, 2024
– Alberto El Patron is the new Lucha Libre AAA Mega Champion as he defeated Nick Nemeth with a lowblow for the win.
Nic Nemeth has lost the AAA Mega Championship to Alberto El Patrón… #TriplemaniaXXXII
pic.twitter.com/ElAxPInyCe
— (@WrestlingCovers) August 18, 2024
Alberto del Rio @PrideOfMexico El Patrón es el Megacampeón de #TriplemaniaXXXII de @luchalibreaaa pic.twitter.com/x4NurxnZAy
— Israel Márquez (@seleccmexicana) August 18, 2024