Video: Matt Riddle wins the AAA World Cruiserweight, Alberto El Patron victorious

Aug 18, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– At tonight’s Triplemania, Matt Riddle beat Laredo Kid and Komander to win the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship…

– Alberto El Patron is the new Lucha Libre AAA Mega Champion as he defeated Nick Nemeth with a lowblow for the win.

