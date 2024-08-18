Video: Matt Riddle wins the AAA World Cruiserweight, Alberto El Patron victorious

– At tonight’s Triplemania, Matt Riddle beat Laredo Kid and Komander to win the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship…

MATT RIDDLE ES EL NUEVO CAMPEÓN MUNDIAL CRUCERO DE LUCHA LIBRE AAA#TriplemaniaXXXII CDMX EN VIVO en @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/hzLJXaXoiv — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) August 18, 2024

– Alberto El Patron is the new Lucha Libre AAA Mega Champion as he defeated Nick Nemeth with a lowblow for the win.

Nic Nemeth has lost the AAA Mega Championship to Alberto El Patrón… #TriplemaniaXXXII

pic.twitter.com/ElAxPInyCe — (@WrestlingCovers) August 18, 2024

