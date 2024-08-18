Rey Mysterio sends in a message for Psicosis (video), Rhea Ripley strikes back on X

Aug 18, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Psicosis is the newest member of the Lucha Libre AAA Hall Of Fame Triple Mania XXXII WWE’s Rey Mysterio sends in a message for Psicosis.

Rhea Ripley strikes back at a X user who questioned Roman Reigns looking weak before Ripley and Damian Priest on WWE TV.

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply


Warning: Undefined variable $user_ID in /home/gerweck/public_html/wp-content/themes/gerweckv4/comments.php on line 50

Female of the Day

Viva Van

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal