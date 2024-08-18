Rey Mysterio sends in a message for Psicosis (video), Rhea Ripley strikes back on X
Psicosis is the newest member of the Lucha Libre AAA Hall Of Fame Triple Mania XXXII WWE’s Rey Mysterio sends in a message for Psicosis.
Rey Mysterio sends a special thank you message for Psicosis. #TriplemaniaXXXII
– Rhea Ripley strikes back at a X user who questioned Roman Reigns looking weak before Ripley and Damian Priest on WWE TV.
