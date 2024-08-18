Dustin Rhodes praises Sammy Guevara
New ROH Tag Team Champion Dustin Rhodes praises his tag team partner Sammy Guevara after their victory.
Wow!! @sammyguevara, we have had our differences in the past 5 yrs and man, did you prove yourself! You have earned my ultimate trust kid. Here is to a prosperous eye opening run we are about to have. Congrats to us!!!
And NEW @ringofhonor World TagTeam Champions! Couldn't have… pic.twitter.com/siEQLlkVrx
— Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) August 18, 2024
Dustin 2 Belts baby! No one deserves it more than you my friend.
A complete honor to not only share the ring with a legend like Dustin but to have Tag Team Titles tied to our names is something I will cherish forever. And to win them in Texas was all the more special
Here’s to… https://t.co/cu9DnqNMcS
— Sammy Guevara (@sammyguevara) August 18, 2024