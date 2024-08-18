Dustin Rhodes praises Sammy Guevara

Aug 18, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

New ROH Tag Team Champion Dustin Rhodes praises his tag team partner Sammy Guevara after their victory.

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply


Warning: Undefined variable $user_ID in /home/gerweck/public_html/wp-content/themes/gerweckv4/comments.php on line 50

Female of the Day

Ivelisse Vélez

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal