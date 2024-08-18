AEW News and Notes

– Eddie Kingston says Bryan Danielson is going to lose to Swerve Strickland at All In because Bryan doesn’t have the fire in him anymore

As he continues to recover from injury. Eddie Kingston wants to know if Bryan Danielson really still has the FIRE needed to conquer the #AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland at #AEWAllInLondon! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@bryandanielson pic.twitter.com/CGGKTpGCJp — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 18, 2024

– Announced for next week’s AEW Dynamite…

#AEWDynamite WEDNESDAY@UtilitaArenaCDF | Cardiff, WS

FTW Champion Chris Jericho vs. "Dynamite Kid" Tommy Billington

"The Learning Tree" @IAmJericho looks to teach a lesson in violence when he meets @Billingtons22 1-on-1!

Watch #AEW Dynamite at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/9X039XuQxD — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 18, 2024

– FTR vs Young Bucks vs The Acclaimed for the AEW World Tag Team Championship added to AEW All In

30 minutes and FTR couldn’t beat us. Neither team can. The Acclaimed are ALL IN #AEWAllInLondon https://t.co/wD20bItLKd — Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) August 18, 2024

– Christopher Daniels announces that The Patriarchy will defend the AEW Trios Titles against The House of Black, The Bang Bang Gang, and one more team in a London Ladders Match at Wembley Stadium

Interim #AEW EVP Christopher Daniels has a HUGE announcement regarding the AEW Trios Championships at Wembley Stadium!

A #LondonsLaddersMatch at #AEWAllInLondon! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@facdaniels | @wembleystadium pic.twitter.com/2EzGDKR9Ep — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 18, 2024

Daniels books a Wildcard Match for next week where the winning team gets the last spot

