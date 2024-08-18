AEW News and Notes

Aug 18, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Eddie Kingston says Bryan Danielson is going to lose to Swerve Strickland at All In because Bryan doesn’t have the fire in him anymore

– Announced for next week’s AEW Dynamite…

– FTR vs Young Bucks vs The Acclaimed for the AEW World Tag Team Championship added to AEW All In

– Christopher Daniels announces that The Patriarchy will defend the AEW Trios Titles against The House of Black, The Bang Bang Gang, and one more team in a London Ladders Match at Wembley Stadium

Daniels books a Wildcard Match for next week where the winning team gets the last spot

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply


Warning: Undefined variable $user_ID in /home/gerweck/public_html/wp-content/themes/gerweckv4/comments.php on line 50

Female of the Day

Viva Van

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal