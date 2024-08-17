WWE Supershow Summer Tour / Lakeland, Fl / Sat Aug 17, 2024

The Complete Results from RP Funding Center:

The Ring Announcer for the evening is Blake Howard.

Sami Zayn defeats Ludwig Kaiser.

Odyssey Jones / Braun Strowman / Kofi Kingston defeat The Judgement Day: Finn Balor / JD McDonagh / Carlito.

WWE Tag Team Champions The Bloodline: Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa defeat DIY: Tomasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano.

WWE World Champion GUNTHER defeats Damian Priest. After the match, the Judgement Day attacks Priest. Priest fends off the attack and sends the Judgement Day running.

Naomi defeats Chelsea Green.

Kevin Owens and Randy Orton defeat A-Town Down Under: Grayson Waller and Austin Theory.

Main Event: WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes defeats Solo Sikoa in a Street Fight Match.

Thanks to @Cory_Hays407 in Attendance.

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM

