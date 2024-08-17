WWE and AEW going head to head in Orlando, R-Truth note

– The August 16th edition of WWE Smackdown took place at the Kia Center in Orlando, FL. During the show, it was announced that WWE will be returning to the venue for a “Holiday tour” live event on Saturday, December 28th. According to Twitter/X user Jacob Cohen, tickets were made available for fans in attendance at Smackdown.

As it turns out, AEW will be running their World’s End 2024 PPV at the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando at the same time. Tickets for World’s End, which was first announced for Orlando on April 11th, have not been put on sale yet.

– R-Truth was the latest victim of Bronson Reed on WWE RAW and was given multiple Tsunamis from the top rope. While Truth said he had cracked ribs and internal bruising, this is not the case. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Truth’s injuries are all storyline, although he will be off of television to sell the attack from Reed.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

