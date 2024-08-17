Sting hints at appearance at All In Texas next year

Sting has hinted that he will be at All In Texas next year.

In a message on X, Sting said that the show – to be held at the Globe Life Field in Arlington – is “just down the road” from him and he will be watching “from somewhere.”

The Icon, who retired in March, has not appeared on AEW television ever since his retirement match at Revolution and has kept a relatively low profile since then. He was at WrestleCon during WrestleMania weekend but that’s as far as his appearances go lately.

Sting was part of the inaugural AEW All In London last year, teaming with Darby Allin to take on Christian Cage and Swerve Strickland in a coffin match.

He retired from AEW undefeated and as AEW Tag Team champion with Allin.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996