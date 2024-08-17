Punk on Stephanie Vaquer & Giulia coming to WWE, Mark Henry compares AEW and WWE

– Mark Henry talked about the difference in the locker rooms between AEW and WWE:

“In some capacity, the newer companies have people that don’t want to be overshadowed by people that came in and that’s just backwards thinking,” Henry said. “Hopefully, they’ll get that rectified, but that starts at the top. If they don’t get it together, I feel like they’re not going to do as good as they can. I wish them well. I don’t want them to go away because it will hurt the boys. I want the boys to have leverage, so I pray for AEW’s success for the simple fact that I want all these guys to realize that we’re all working for each other and the companies are just who pays us.

Your loyalty should be to the person that life is in your hand, so every step I take in the ring, that’s who I work for. I work for the guy. That mentality needs to come back.”

– CM Punk has commented on new WWE signings Stephanie Vaquer and Giulia joining NXT soon:

“Roxanne Perez is the present, and as far as the future, yeah the future looks good for her too, it’s the same thing with Bron Breakker. Uber talented, head on her shoulders, sky’s the limit, I want to see what she can do on the main roster.

“But also I know there’s some heavy hitters coming to NXT. Stephanie Vaquer, I think Giulia is coming, so if they’re going to NXT, I wanna see them mix it up with Roxanne Perez. I think that’s gonna be some Dynamite stuff.”

(Fanatics Fest NYC)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

