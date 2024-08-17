Jim Ross comments on his status for the AEW All In PPV

During an appearance on Highspots’ Virtual Gimmick Table, AEW announcer Jim Ross commented on his status for the 2024 All In PPV event…

“I’m getting ready to go to London for AEW [All In]. I think I’m scheduled to call the Bryan Danielson/Swerve match. That’s gonna be a barn-burner, a slobberknocker if you will. Both of them are hungry, both of them are great.”

JR recently conducted sit-down interviews with Danielson and Swerve to hype up the match. JR has been dealing with health issues as of late and was hospitalized earlier in 2024.





(quote courtesy of Colin Tessier)

