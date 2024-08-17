Jey Uso thanks Smackdown crowd for support: “We needed this tonight”

Aug 17, 2024 - by Colin Vassallo

Photo Credit: WWE

Following the dark match on Smackdown, Jey Uso thanked the fans for their support after a tough day with the passing of Afa the Wild Samoan.

An emotional Uso addressed the crowd, saying, “Being in the center of the ring though, still brings joy to each one of the family members that you saw perform tonight.”

Jey continued, “We needed this tonight, we needed you guys tonight. From my family, thank you.”

Uso wrestled WWE World Heavyweight champion Gunther after Smackdown went off the air and that had the interference of Ludwig Kaiser and Damian Priest. The match, after ending in DQ, was restarted as a tag match, with the faces coming out victorious to send everyone home happy.

