Jay White expected back in action soon, Jade Cargill on balancing her career and being a mom

– Jay White has been out of action since early July, where he suffered a minor foot injury in a matchup against Adam Page in the Owen Hart Tournament semifinals. White being out of action forced the Bang Bang Gang to vacate the AEW Trios Titles, which are now held by The Patriarchy.

According to Fightful Select, Switchblade is healthy and there are plans to bring him back on AEW programming soon. He was never expected to miss too much time. White has been an active character on AEW television ever since he officially signed back in 2022.

– Jade Cargill recently spoke about how WWE works with her in terms of balancing her career duties with being a mom. Cargill spoke with Stephanie Chase for a new interview, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

On how WWE works with her to balance her parenting duties:

“Being under [Triple H], obviously I’ve never worked here before, but being under Paul and his regime, he understands family. We’re able to be home and be here for these special events, and if not, we can bring our families with us. One thing I talk about with my coworkers all the time is this is a lot. It’s a lot. We have lives going on. We probably spend two, three days at home, but we share ourselves with the WWE Universe, and I’m a very active mother. I love going to all my daughters recitals, today was her first day of school, but we have such a phenomenal head at our company that he understands that we need to be there for these pivotal moments. For example, today, ‘Hey, I have my daughter’s first day of school. This is very important to me, I like to be there.’ ‘Okay, well, I want you to be there for your daughter’s first day of school. You don’t do have to do X, Y, and Z.’ We fit this PR into today, and this was easy to do compared to flying somewhere and doing other things and missing out on my daughter’s first day of school. They understand family, and they understand you need a support system in this career.”

