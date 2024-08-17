CM Punk on if a similar AEW incident could happen in WWE

Aug 17, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

CM Punk responds to the idea that there would be similar incidents involving him in WWE that happened in AEW:

“That’s all bullsh-t. None of that stuff is reality. The, ‘Oh he’s a cancer’ – and listen, not everybody gets nice me. But, I treat you accordingly.

“If you are a piece of sh-t, and you act that way to me, I will treat you that way. If you’re nice, you’re smiling, you wanna have a good time, let’s have a good time, I’m all hugs.

“And it’s not like I’m two different people, there’s just certain people – the ones that spread those lies, the ones that say those things about me, it’s because they can’t control me, they can’t control the things I do and I say, and they absolutely hate that.

“So they try to control the way other people feel or see me. And it’s bullsh-t. You’re gonna have to make your own judgment, you’re gonna have to draw your own conclusion.”

(Fanatics Fest)

