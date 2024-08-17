AEW files to trademark multiple terms

Fightful reports that on August 15, All Elite Wrestling filed to trademark multiple terms, including AEW All In Texas. The others include All In Texas and AEW Grand Slam.

As previously reported, AEW announced All In Texas for Globe Life Stadium in Arlington for July 12, 2025.

The trademarks are for: “Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services in the nature of live wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing multimedia program featuring wrestling distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of wrestling“

