WWE SmackDown Results 8/16/24

WWE Friday Night SmackDown goes down at 8/7c on FOX this evening from the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida.

On tap for tonight’s two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand prime time program is The Street Profits duo of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins battling the #DIY team of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa in a battle to determine the No. 1 Contenders to the WWE Tag-Team Championships currently held by The Bloodline.

Also scheduled for the show this evening is the “The Original Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns, “Queen” Nia Jax’s WWE Women’s Championship Celebration with Tiffany Stratton, Blair Davenport vs. Naomi, Grayson Waller vs. Kevin Owens, as well as Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade III.

Featured below are complete WWE SmackDown results from Friday, August 16, 2024. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on FOX.

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” gets us started as always. We then see footage from WWE SummerSlam and last week’s SmackDown involving The Bloodline and Roman Reigns’ ongoing battle.

Backstage, we see footage of Solo Sikoa arriving to the building with only Tama Tonga behind him. The crowd inside the building in Orlando boos upon seeing this.

“Queen” Nia Jax’s WWE Women’s Championship Celebration

Corey Graves and Wade Barrett welcome us to the show. We shoot to the ring, which is decked out with pink balloons and pink podiums and other decorations. Already in the ring are Pretty Deadly and Tiffany Stratton.

Stratton says it’s Tiffy-Time and then introduces the 2024 WWE Queen of the Ring and the new WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax. Out she comes being carried on a throne, old-school “Macho King” Randy Savage-style.

Jax tells Stratton she shouldn’t have. Stratton says of course she did after all Nia has done for her. Nia says it’s a lot of pink. She tells Tiffy it’s not really her style.

Her style is more destruction, which she proved at SummerSlam by destroying Bayley. She says everyone should bow down to her. She demands Stratton bow down. Tiffy tells her Pretty Deadly is going to sing a song and then they’ll all bow down.

Pretty Deadly gets on their Janet Jackson, Britney Spears-style headset microphones to introduce, “Ode to the Queen,” while of course, promoting “Pretty Deadly: The Musical.” Michin ends up hitting the ring in mid-performance to beat everyone down with a kendo stick. Mercifully, this ends.

Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade III

Backstage, Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair and Naomi talk about their six-woman tag-team match in the future, as well as how Cargill and Belair are going to recapture the women’s tag-team titles.

Carmelo Hayes comes up and asks if they’re coming to his after party after he beats Andrade. They point out he’s 0-2 against him and laugh and walk off. ‘Melo says, “They’re watching my matches, though!” Nice.

It’s time for the trilogy bout, as back inside the arena, Andrade’s theme hits and out he comes with his entrance mask on. He removes the mask at ringside to a big pop and heads into the ring for our first match of the evening.

On that note, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break.

