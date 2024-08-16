Wild Samoan Afa passes away

The Anoa’i family has announced that Afa Anoa’i of the legendary Wild Samoans has passed away at the age of 81.

Today, all of our lives are irreparably changed. I love you so much, Dad. More than any words could ever express. Your strength was absolutely superhuman. You fought all the way to the end, and the end was peaceful. That's all I could have hoped for. I love you so very much. pic.twitter.com/0mt5blynH3 — Vale Anoa'i (@ValeAnoai) August 16, 2024

WWE is saddened to learn that Afa Anoa’i Sr. — a WWE Hall of Famer and one-half of the iconic Wild Samoans tag team — has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Anoa’i’s family, friends and fans.https://t.co/HJ8nUhvOXY pic.twitter.com/a8trH9RcAs — WWE (@WWE) August 16, 2024

