Paul Heyman comments on NXT’s talent, Iron match announced, Stark injured

– Nic Nemeth vs. Josh Alexander in a 1 Hour Iron Man Match for the TNA World Title has been made official for Emergence.

BREAKING: @NicTNemeth will defend the TNA World Championship against @Walking_Weapon in a ONE HOUR Iron Man Match at #TNAEmergence LIVE Friday August 30 on TNA+! Get tickets and be there LIVE: https://t.co/LoHD9Rg8B1 pic.twitter.com/tXbvcFYlTt — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) August 16, 2024

– Jordynne Grace & Spitfire vs. Ash By Elegance, Alisha Edwards & Masha Slamovich also added to TNA Emergence card…

– Paul Heyman thinks a third of the NXT roster is ready to be called up.

“A third of the NXT roster, which I think is ready to be called up into action now, it’s just the timing has to be right. The presentation has to be right. The packaging, the marketing has to be right. Why rush it?”

(Newsweek)

– Limitless Wrestling has revealed on social media that AEW/ROH’s Billie Starkz was forced to withdraw from the Vacationland Cup due to an undisclosed injury. Limitless added that DAVIENNE will replace Starkz in the tournament.

