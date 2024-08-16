Paul Heyman comments on NXT’s talent, Iron match announced, Stark injured

Aug 16, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Nic Nemeth vs. Josh Alexander in a 1 Hour Iron Man Match for the TNA World Title has been made official for Emergence.

– Jordynne Grace & Spitfire vs. Ash By Elegance, Alisha Edwards & Masha Slamovich also added to TNA Emergence card…

– Paul Heyman thinks a third of the NXT roster is ready to be called up.

“A third of the NXT roster, which I think is ready to be called up into action now, it’s just the timing has to be right. The presentation has to be right. The packaging, the marketing has to be right. Why rush it?”

(Newsweek)

– Limitless Wrestling has revealed on social media that AEW/ROH’s Billie Starkz was forced to withdraw from the Vacationland Cup due to an undisclosed injury. Limitless added that DAVIENNE will replace Starkz in the tournament.

